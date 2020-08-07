 Skip to Content

Kabul opens traditional council on release of 400 Taliban

New
AP - National News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A traditional council is meeting in Afghanistan’s capital to decide whether to release a final 400 Taliban prisoners, the last hurdle to starting negotiations between Kabul’s political leadership and the Taliban under a peace deal with the U.S. The negotiations are a critical step toward lasting peace in Afghanistan in which both sides decide on what a peaceful Afghanistan might look like, what constitutional changes will be made, how the rights of women and minorities will be protected and the fate of the tens of thousands of heavily armed men on both sides of the conflict. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

