Ivory Coast president to run for 3rd term amid objections

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara says he has accepted the ruling party’s nomination and will run for a third term in October. Ouattara announced the decision Thursday night on the eve of Ivory Coast’s 60th anniversary of independence from France. The ruling party nominated Ouattara last week. Its previous nominee, Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly, died in July from a heart attack. Opposition leaders say Ouattara’s candidacy goes against the constitution’s two-term limit. Ouattara argues that 2016 constitutional changes mean he can run again.