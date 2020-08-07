Governor tests negative; Kansas COVID-19 cases jump past 30K

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested negative for the coronavirus. Her result Friday came as a Republican legislative leader faced criticism from some Democrats for not telling colleagues until this week that he’d been infected and hospitalized before a public meeting last month. Fellow Republican leaders defended House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., and accused the Democratic governor of politicizing his case. But Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley said he believes the House speaker “can’t be trusted. Kelly spokesman Sam Coleman said the governor took her test Friday morning and received her negative result quickly. Ryckman is the highest-ranking Kansas official infected.