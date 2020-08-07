Georgia DA who charged officers faces tough primary runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Amid misconduct allegations and police brutality protests, the top prosecutor in Georgia’s most populous country is fighting to keep his job. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has run unopposed for two decades. But he came in second in the June Democratic primary and faces a tough runoff election Tuesday. His challenger, Fani Willis, worked in Howard’s office for 16 years until several years ago. She says it’s time for a change in leadership. Howard has been both praised and criticized for quickly bringing charges against police officers accused of using excessive force against Black people. He’s also been dogged by lawsuits filed by past and present female employees alleging harassment or discrimination. He denies the allegations.