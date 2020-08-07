 Skip to Content

Europeans urge fair election in Belarus, criticize run-up

11:39 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Top European officials are urging Belarusian authorities to ensure a free and fair presidential election and denounced “unacceptable” restrictions ahead of the vote. The autocractic leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, is seeking a sixth term in Sunday’s election. Election officials barred his two main challengers from running, but the wife of a jailed blogger has united the fragmented opposition behind her candidacy. The campaign director for another opposition candidate in the five-way race was arrested outside a polling station on Friday. The candidate says the director was sentenced to 10 days in jail for organizing an unauthorized mass gathering. A court also jailed a journalist for a German newspaper for hooliganism.

Associated Press

