China sentences fourth Canadian to death on drug charges

12:50 am AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a fourth Canadian citizen to death on drug charges in less than two years following a sharp downturn in ties over the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei. Ye Jianhui was sentenced Friday by a court in the southern province of Guangdong. Ye had been found guilty of manufacturing and transporting drugs. Another suspect in the case was also given the death penalty and four others sentenced to between seven years and life in prison. Death sentences are automatically referred to China’s highest court for review.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

