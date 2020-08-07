 Skip to Content

Bradshaw overcomes odds to win Tenn. Senate nomination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw just had to look at her parents for inspiration to become a community activist in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents started the Defense Depot Memphis Concerned Citizen Committee, a group of teachers, business owners and professionals concerned about emerging health problems stemming from a polluted Army depot. Now, Bradshaw, who is Black, is using her experience as a community organizer to mount a grass-roots campaign that garnered the Democratic nomination against a better-funded candidate. Her campaign now turns its attention to Republican Bill Hagerty, a white former ambassador to Japan endorsed by President Donald Trump.

