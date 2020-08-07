Australia leader refuses to attack political foes over virus

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has rejected demands from within his own conservative party to publicly attack the center-left Victoria state government over its flawed handling of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been widely applauded for attempting to rise above party politics in the national response to the pandemic. But Victoria’s decision to throw 250,000 people out of work in Australia’s second-most populous city, Melbourne, with the country’s toughest lockdown threatens to fracture the fragile political truce. Morrison says while his government tried to influence Victoria in confidential meetings, “states have compIete and total control over those types of restrictions.”