Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street as aid talks stall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Friday as traders find several reasons to put the market’s recent rally on hold. Continuing gridlock in Congress over extending economic relief to millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic was one, and another escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China was another. A monthly jobs report came in better than economists expected, but still showed that employers pulled back on hiring in July. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% in the early going, but it’s still on track for its biggest weekly gain in the last five.