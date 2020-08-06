Zimbabwe reporter denied bail as government arrests critics

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean investigative journalist will remain in jail after a judge dismissed his bail application Thursday, as the United Nations secretary-general raised “concern” about a wave of arrests in the country. Journalist Hopewell Chon’ono has been in detention for more than two weeks. Before his arrest, Chin’ono regularly posted on Twitter about alleged government corruption. He is charged with inciting public violence for supporting anti-government demonstrations that were planned for July 31. Hundreds have been arrested in recent months, including journalists, lawyers, opposition politicians, doctors, and nurses, for protesting against the government or striking for better pay as tensions rise in the southern African country.