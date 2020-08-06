Workers want mandated temp checks for casino patrons

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino workers say five casinos are not physically checking the temperatures of guests entering the properties, and want New Jersey’s governor to require the casinos to do so to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The workers said Thursday that four casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment _ Caesars, Harrah’s, Bally’s, and the Tropicana _ are failing to physically screen casino guests for a fever before letting them onto the property. A fever is one sign of potential infection with the COVID-19 virus. The company says its verbal screening procedures comply with all state and federal health guidelines.