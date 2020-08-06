 Skip to Content

US senators take aim at German port over Russia pipeline

New
11:29 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Three Republican senators have warned operators of a small German port that they face “crushing” sanctions for allegedly providing supplies to vessels involved in a Russian pipeline project. The letter by Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Ron Johnson targets Mukran Port, on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen. The port is a key staging post for ships involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that’s intended to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. Officials at the port’s operator declined Thursday to comment on the letter. Nord Stream 2 said it is currently seeking ways to complete the last 6% of the pipeline.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film