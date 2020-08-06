U.N. says tens of thousands affected by floods in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says seasonal torrential rains have wreaked havoc on houses and infrastructure across Sudan, affecting more than 50,000 people. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan said late Wednesday that 14 of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been flooded in recent days. North Darfur, White Nile, Sennar and Kassala states are the latest to report storms and flooding, the report said. In North Darfur, at least 600 internally displaced people are “in dire need” of shelter and food after a flash flood hit the camp where they lived in the Al Lait area.