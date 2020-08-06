Turkish currency hits all-time law amid market jitters

LONDON (AP) — Turkey’s currency dropped to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday. The lira fell to 7.2775 against the dollar before recovering slightly. That surpassed the previous record low of 7.26 in May. The decline is in part caused by high inflation, a wide current account deficit and the government’s push for cheap credit to drive the economy. The Turkish economy was already fragile before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a global recession. Turkey has been hoping for an influx of foreign currency through exports and especially through tourism, but numbers are still low due to the pandemic.