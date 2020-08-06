Torrential rains in Seoul prompt rare river flood warning

Incessant torrential rains pounding South Korea have prompted authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. The state-run Han River Flood Control Office says its flood alert near the Han River bridge is the first such measures since 2011. Agency officials say parts of highways along the river have been closed and many riverside public parks flooded. The rainfall stopped near the Han River bridge as of Thursday afternoon but the flood alert remains in effect. Much of South Korea have been hit by days of heavy rains since Saturday, leaving 16 people dead and 11 others missing.