Portland mayor decries violent protesters as props for Trump

3:45 pm AP - National News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, denounced those in his city who attempted to set a police precinct ablaze as props in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and called them attempted murderers. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse have stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal calling for the departure of federal agents sent by Trump, but clashes have re-emerged miles away.

Associated Press

