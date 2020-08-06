New lockdown ratchets up economic pain in Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A bright side for plant nurseries of Melbourne’s first pandemic stay-at-home order was that many householders took the time to garden. But the latest lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city is far tougher. More than 250,000 people were thrown out of work on Thursday. Essential workers need government-issued permits to commute on the city’s near-empty streets. Melbourne nursery owner Simon Collings said nurseries did well in the early lockdown, “but it has a totally different feel this time.” Melbourne usually accounts for a quarter of Australia’s economic activity. Many businesses don’t expect the economic pain to end once the lockdown is relaxed.