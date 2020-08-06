Man whose children say has bigoted views wins Missouri race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Republican whose children urged people not to vote for him because of what they say are his racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views has narrowly won his GOP primary for a Missouri House seat. Steve West defeated Adam Richardson on Tuesday by 61 votes and will face Democrat Maggie Nurrenbern in November’s election. The winner will represent a district that includes Gladstone and part of northern Kansas City. West also won the GOP primary in 2018 before losing in the general election. The Missouri GOP said it will not offer West any help in his general election campaign.