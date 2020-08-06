Man, likely armed, holds 2 hostages at French bank, frees 4

PARIS (AP) — French police say a man apparently armed with a handgun is still holding two people hostage at a bank in the port city of Le Havre after gradually freeing another four. A special police intervention unit was negotiating with the 34-year-old hostage-taker for the captives’ release late Thursday, nearly five hours after the start of the drama. A national police official said the 34-year-old hostage-taker was known to have psychological problems, but did not confirm French media reports that he had put forth confused demands. The official couldn’t be identified by name, in keeping with French custom.