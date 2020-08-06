Lufhansa see revenues drop 80%, no full recovery until 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Lufthansa says flying won’t come back to pre-virus levels until at least 2024. CEO Carsten Spohr said Thursday there will be “no quick recovery” in the long haul traffic that usually fills airline’s coffers. Spohr made the statement as the company released its earnings report for the April to June period when most of its passenger traffic disappeared due to the pandemic. It is getting by on cargo revenue and a 9 billion euro government bailout. The net loss was 1.5 billion euros. The company expects a loss for the year as well.