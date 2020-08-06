Lebanese vent fury at leaders over blast as Macron visits

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut have vented their fury at Lebanon’s leaders during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting, “Revolution!” they crowded around the visiting leader who promised to press the politicians for reform. For many Lebanese, Tuesday’s giant blast was the last straw after years of corruption and mismanagement by a political elite that has ruled for decades. The blast killed more than 130 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless. It is believed to have been caused when a fire ignited 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that has been sitting in a warehouse for years, despite a customs official’s repeated warnings.