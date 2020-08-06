Kabul to open traditional council on release of 400 Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A traditional council is to open in the Afghan capital to decide the release of a final 400 Taliban __ the last hurdle to the start of negotiations between Kabul’s leadership and the Taliban in keeping with a peace deal the United States signed with the insurgent movement in February. The negotiations are a critical step toward lasting peace in Afghanistan in which both sides decide on what a peaceful Afghanistan might look like, what constitutional changes will be made, how the rights of women and minorities will be protected and the fate of the tens of thousands of heavily armed men on both sides of the conflict.