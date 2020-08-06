Is it safe to reopen schools during the pandemic?

Is it safe for schools to reopen during the pandemic? It depends on how widespread COVID-19 infections are in the community and the safety measures the school takes. Experts say in-person education would be too risky in areas where the virus is poorly controlled. Elsewhere, they say schools still need to take steps to minimize risk when reopening. Recommended measures include wearing face coverings in schools and limiting movement so kids stay in the same classroom all day. But given the many lingering unknowns about the virus, school districts are approaching the school year in a variety of ways.