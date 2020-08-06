India cricket board suspends IPL deal with Chinese sponsor

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s cricket board has suspended its Indian Premier League title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the 2020 tournament. The decision comes as Indian troops are in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas. India’s government in June banned 59 apps with Chinese links, saying their activities endanger the country’s sovereignty, defense and security. Vivo had the title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for India’s lucrative Twenty20 league. The 2020 IPL season will be staged in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It starts Sept. 19