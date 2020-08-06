Grand Teton seeks goat cull help after canceled air shoot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park is seeking volunteers to shoot nonnative mountain goats this fall after calling off a helicopter goat shoot amid criticism from Wyoming’s governor last winter. Thirty-six of the park’s 100 or so goats were killed before the effort was halted. This time, Gov. Mark Gordon supports the plan to eradicate the goats, which biologists deem a threat to native bighorn sheep because the goats can spread pneumonia. The latest effort set for Sept. 14-Nov. 13 will involve shooters on the ground, not in aircraft. Participants won’t be allowed to keep the goats for meat or as trophies.