Cyprus, France to boost defense ties under cooperation deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it will work with France to procure and develop arms and jointly train military personnel as part of a defense cooperation agreement. Turkey, which doesn’t recognize European Union member Cyprus as a state, has dispatched warship-escorted research and drilling vessels in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights. French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Turkey’s actions and called for stronger sanctions against the country. The Cyprus foreign minister says Macron will host a summit of the EU’s seven Mediterranean nations on Sept. 10 to discuss developments in the region.