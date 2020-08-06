Court denies 2 appeals in Charlottesville rally beating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied the appeals of two men convicted in connection with the brutal beating of a Black man in a Charlottesville parking garage the day of a violent white supremacist rally. According to state Attorney General Mark Herring’s office, the court denied Jacob Scott Goodwin’s petition for appeal Wednesday and denied Alex Michael Ramos’ petition for appeal in early May. Both were convicted of malicious wounding for their roles in the 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris, which was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.