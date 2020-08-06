Calls for justice in Black suspect’s death in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators held a vigil in North Carolina to call for justice in the case of a Black man who died days after his arrest. The Winston-Salem Journal reports more than 70 participants used their phones as flashlights and sang songs during the vigil for John Neville in Winston-Salem Wednesday night. The vigil came hours after jail videos were released that showed Neville struggling with guards and yelling he couldn’t breathe as they restrained him in December. Neville’s son also spoke at the vigil. His father died at a hospital of a brain injury on Dec. 4, three days after his arrest on a warrant accusing him of assaulting a woman.