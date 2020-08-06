Bank of England says economy will take time to heal

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank also left the size of its bond-buying stimulus program unchanged at 745 billion pounds, or $980 billion. The central bank forecast that the economy would shrink less than previously expected this year. But it said gross domestic product probably won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2021 as spending by consumers and businesses remains weak. The unemployment rate is expected to almost double this year.