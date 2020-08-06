Asia Today: Central Japan region put under virus emergency

TOKYO (AP) — A governor in central Japan announced a state of emergency due to rising virus cases and asked businesses and people to curb activities, especially during an upcoming holiday. Aichi prefecture has been seeing more than 100 new infections a day since mid-July after an extended period with zero new cases. The prefecture includes the major city of Nagoya and the headquarters of automaker Toyota. The governor is asking businesses to close altogether or close early and asking people to stay home at night and avoid non-essential activities.