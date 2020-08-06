 Skip to Content

Arkansas woman pleads guilty to killing former lawmaker

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to killing a former state lawmaker who was found dead from multiple stab wounds outside her home last year. Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. Collins went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature. She was found dead last June outside her home in Pocahontas. O’Donnell also pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of a corpse. O’Donnell worked on Collins’ unsuccessful reelection campaign in 2018. O’Donnell was sentenced to 50 years in prison under a deal with prosecutors.

