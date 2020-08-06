Investigation finds violations in controversial parole case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A report from the state’s government watchdog agency says the Virginia Parole Board and its former chairperson violated state law and its own policies and procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer. Republican state lawmakers made the report public for the first time Thursday, a week after the agency shared a version with the press that was almost entirely redacted. The report’s findings deal with the board’s decision to release Vincent Martin, who served decades in prison. The report says the board did not attempt to contact the slain officer family, among other violations.