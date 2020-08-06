Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways posts $758M in half-year losses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways says core operating losses amounted to $758 million for the first half of the year, driven by a nearly 40% drop in revenue due in part to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers, but it was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic devastated the aviation industry worldwide. The United Arab Emirates-based airline had accumulated losses of $586 million in the first half of 2019. The announcement Thursday said the airline carried 3.5 million passengers during the first six months of 2020, nearly 60% less than the same period last year.