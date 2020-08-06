AAA: Partially automated driving systems don’t always work

DETROIT (AP) — Two tests by AAA during the past two years show that partially automated driving systems don’t always function properly. So the auto club is recommending that car companies limit their use. Researchers recently tested systems from five manufacturers over a distance of 4,000 miles. They ran into problems every eight miles. AAA is recommending that automakers stop putting the systems on additional models until they can work out some of the bugs. Most of the issues involved systems designed to keep vehicles in their lane, but the tests discovered that many had trouble spotting simulated broken-down vehicles in their path. Messages were left seeking comment from automakers with vehicles in the latest test.