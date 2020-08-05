‘We don’t seem to learn’: Beirut explosion echoes US tragedy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A massive explosion in the Lebanese capital is bringing back sorrowful memories for people in a rural Texas town that was partly leveled by a similar ammonium nitrate blast in 2013. Tommy Muksa is the mayor of West, Texas. He says he worries that lessons will be disregarded when it comes to storing that dangerous chemical. Few significant crackdowns on chemical storage and industrial safety came in the wake of the West explosion, which killed 15 people. President Donald Trump scaled back regulations that were enacted in direct response to the tragedy in Texas.