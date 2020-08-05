Sri Lankans vote for Parliament expected to back Rajapaksas

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans are voting to elect a new Parliament that is expected to give strong support to the powerful and popular Rajapaksa brothers. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last November projecting himself as the only leader who could secure the country after Islamic State-inspired bombings of churches and hotels. His older brother, the charismatic former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is seeking a majority of seats for his party so he can return as prime minister. At least four members of the family are contesting for seats, and strong support for the Rajapaksas’ party could add to their political dynasty.