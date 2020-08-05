Turkey announces inspections, measures to curb COVID-19 rise

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior ministry has announced new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily confirmed cases have peaked back above 1,000. In a circular published Wednesday, the interior ministry said its units would conduct “one-on-one monitoring” for people who have been required to self-quarantine, especially in the first seven days of isolation. The ministry warned it would not accept any violations of measures to wear masks and maintain social distancing at gatherings such as weddings or circumcision ceremonies. Latest statistics show nearly 235,000 confirmed infections and 5,765 fatalities in Turkey.