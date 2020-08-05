Tanzanian miner strikes it rich again with huge gem find

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small-scale miner in Tanzania who had become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found over a month ago has struck it rich again, digging up a third tanzanite stone weighing 6 kilograms (13 pounds) with an estimated value of $2 million. The three stones were discovered by Saninu Laizer. The first two stones have an estimated value of $3.4 million. Tanzanite, with a deep violet-blue color, is found only in the East African country and considered to be one of the rarest gemstones on earth.