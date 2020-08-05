‘Squad’ member Tlaib leads in Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib is leading a serious challenger for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, is seeking reelection in the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her sole opponent is Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. Votes are still being counted, and the winner is not expected to be declared until later Wednesday.