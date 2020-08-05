South Africa sees dip in new virus cases but warns of return

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister is reporting decreasing rates of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but warns that vigilance must continue “to prevent a renewed surge.” South Africa has 521,318 confirmed coronavirus cases, the fifth highest in the world and more than half of all reported cases in Africa. The country has been the first epicenter for COVID-19 in Africa, and health experts warn that the rest of the continent may see a similar spread of the disease. More than 24,000 of South Africa’s health care workers have been infected by the coronavirus, with 181 deaths.