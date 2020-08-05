San Diego to offer coronavirus tests at US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County plans to set up its first testing site for the coronavirus at one of the world’s busiest pedestrian border crossings. County supervisor Greg Cox said Wednesday that the county will begin tests at the San Ysidro port of entry’s PedWest crossing, which is exclusively pedestrian and connects Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego. Cox says essential workers coming into the United States from Mexico and returning U.S. citizens can be tested at the appointment-free, walk-up site. County officials expect to do about 200 tests daily.