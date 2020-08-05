Porn, rap interrupt Zoom hearing of Twitter hacking suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An online bond hearing for a Florida teen accused of hacking prominent Twitter accounts was interrupted by rap music and pornographic videos from users who apparently disguised their names. The interruptions during the Wednesday morning hearing included one by a user who shared a screen and took over the meeting with a porn video. That forced Hillsborough County Judge Christopher C. Nash to temporarily halt the hearing for 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark. Nash reopened the session but users continued their disruptions. He ultimately declined to lower Clark’s bail, which was set at $725,000 when he was arrested Friday.