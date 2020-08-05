Pompeo: US to call UN vote on Iran arms embargo extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pressing ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will call for a vote in the U.N. Security Council next week on a U.S.-drafted resolution to extend the embargo that is due to expire in October. The resolution is expected to fail, as the other members of the Security Council have signaled their opposition. If the vote fails, Pompeo suggests the U.S. will invoke the so-called “snapback” mechanism that would restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.