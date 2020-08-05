 Skip to Content

Police: 3 teens inadvertently jump wall into Mar-a-Lago

2:14 pm AP - National News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say three teenagers fleeing officers while carrying a semiautomatic gun inadvertently jumped a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Palm Beach police say the 15-year-olds probably didn’t know where they were after scaling the wall Friday. He says they’re lucky they didn’t get shot by Secret Service agents. Neither the president nor a family member was at the club, which is closed for the summer. The three teens had been sitting in their car 2 miles north of Mar-a-Lago and sped off when an officer approached. They later stopped and tried to flee on foot, jumping over a wall into the club. They are being held on felony charges.  

Associated Press

