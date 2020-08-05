Minister: Cyprus can help EU fill east Med ‘power void’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign minister says the European Union must do more to fill a power vacuum in the eastern Mediterranean brought on by a perceived U.S. disengagement from the region. Nicos Christodoulides told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that Cyprus is ready to host an EU task force to help the 27-nation bloc to achieve that goal. Christodoulides said the EU has so far failed to use it’s ample “soft power” in order to position itself as the leading player in a region and should pursue a more muscular policy with a larger military footprint.