McCartney appointed AP’s entertainment & lifestyles editor

The Associated Press has appointed Anthony McCartney as its global entertainment and lifestyles editor. He will oversee the AP’s entertainment team of text and visual journalists on three continents from Los Angeles, the first time the position has been based there. The 41-year-old has served since 2017 as the AP’s West Coast entertainment editor and previously handled the celebrity justice beat, covering cases involving Britney Spears, Mel Gibson and countless other celebrities, as well as the legal aftermath of the death of Michael Jackson in 2009.