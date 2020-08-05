Japan’s Honda reports loss in April-June as virus hits sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda says it sank into the red for the April-June as its sales plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the U.S., Japan and India. Honda Motor Co. racked up an $765 million fiscal first quarter loss. But the company’s executive vice president, Seiji Kuraishi, told reporters he expects sales and profits to rebound. He said the crisis has reaffirmed the need for Honda to reshape its operations by beefing up online sales and growing leaner. Honda acknowledged the future is uncertain since the virus is spreading in some places and economic downturns may affect consumer spending.