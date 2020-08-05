 Skip to Content

Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault

10:43 pm AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail has been arrested on more than a dozen charges of sexual assault. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the producer was arrested Wednesday and is being held on more than $6 million bail. He’s charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of assault that authorities say took place between 2010 and 2018. Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, won a Grammy for Beyonce’s hit “Drunk in Love.” He’s also produced hits for Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa. His attorney says he’ll plead not guilty to the charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

