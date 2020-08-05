GOP senators support more money for airlines to pay workers

A campaign by airlines and their unions for federal money to keep paying airline workers is getting a boost. On Wednesday, 16 Republican senators endorsed a proposal to give airlines billions so they can avoid layoffs through next March. Airlines including United and American have warned tens of thousands of workers that they could lose their jobs in October, when federal money for airline payrolls runs out. A majority in the House supports a union proposal to give aviation companies $32 billion to keep workers on the payroll for six more months. The Trump administration has not yet indicated its position.