French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

4:56 am AP - National News

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the country after the massive, deadly explosion in Beirut. Macron’s office tells The Associated Press that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders. Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties. France is also sending several tons of aid and emergency workers after the explosion, which killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands. Several other countries across the Middle East and Europe are sending aid. 

Associated Press

